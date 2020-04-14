Cameroon: COVID-19 - More Knowledge On Manufacturing Face Masks

The Ministry of Youth and Civic Education organized on April 08, 2020 in Yaounde to train people on the production of local face masks.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been causing turbulence in the Country, everyone feels concerned as to how the spread of this virus can be reduced to the lowest level. The Ministry of Youth and Civic Education, on April 8, 2020 therefore organized a workshop aimed at training people on the production of face mask for protection which is one of the 13 measures put in place by the government to combat the spread of the pandemic. With a piece of tissue, elastic and paper clipper one can make his or her own face mask at home. The training was conducted by specialists from the MAKO industry S.A, a government partner in the fight against Coronavirus. Participants at the workshop were personnel of the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education. In a videoconference with participants at this workshop, the Minister, Mounouna Foutsou said the aim of the workshop was to encourage youths to be creative by engaging themselves in the production of locally made hydro-alcoholic gels and face masks. He added that the crises could be transformed into an opportunity for youths to showcase their knowhow. Lynda Fagsseu, personnel at the MAKO industry in charge of quality said the production of these face masks was due to its scarcity nationwide and so they decided to give training on mask production free of charge to the personnel of the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education. She added that it was their own way to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The trainees were divided into three sections; those in charge of bending the tissue, others for the shaping of the elastic and the last group for the clipping.