South Africa: Use This Lockdown to Fix Our Education System - Starting With Our Teachers

14 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Louis Benjamin

Why not use the lockdown to immediately address the content knowledge deficits among teachers that are often cited as one of the main reasons for our dismal results? This problem could easily be fixed at a time like this with structured and high-quality online classes.

A time of crisis, as the cliché goes, is a time of opportunity, or more pointedly "do not let a good crisis go to waste". We are in such a space at the moment in South Africa and, in fact, globally.

As much as the focus is squarely on the health sector and understandably so, there are also opportunities in other sectors, including education. I suspect that the education sector will respond in its usual Johnny-come-lately way, but have the education planners sat and pondered the opportunities that might be on offer at this time?

Think of the education crisis in SA and be assured that it will continue once we are all back at our institutions - in fact, we might even be in a worse off position after the lockdown is over. The pessimists might argue that it will take years for the education system to fully recover from this lockdown and they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

