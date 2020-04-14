South Africa: 3D Printing Has Its Moment As Tech Hero of a Protection-Hungry Corona Era

analysis

In just weeks, a scattered, non-standardised, often quirky home industry has sprung up: face-mask production. And 3D printing hobbyists have been at the forefront with real solutions and effective products.

What some might consider a nerdy hobby -- 3D printing -- might well be a ready answer to the world's enormous need for more personal protective equipment (PPE). South African 3D enthusiasts are already galvanising their pastime for the national good.

The 3D printing process builds three-dimensional objects from a computer-aided design by gradually adding construction material -- often plastic -- layer-by-layer.

It did not take long after the coronavirus outbreak before garage and spare-room hobbyists turned their hands and their technology to making PPE, in particular face shields.

Four makers in South Africa are currently leading an effort to consolidate the enthusiastic efforts of the 3D print community -- getting producers the materials they need, keeping the efforts free of financial exploitation and ensuring masks and shields get to "the people who need them most".

Co-ordinating team members are Bernard Vogt, Michael Scholtz, Felix Holm and Marius Buys, who came together when they individually realised people were "panic printing".

The...