South Africa: Easter Mourning in a Time of COVID-19, HIV and 9/11

14 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By James Lees

It was not a happy Easter. Not for me. I woke to the news that nearly 1,800 people died of Covid-19 on Easter Saturday in the land of my birth, the US. I am cautiously comforted that in South Africa we have, so far, recorded only 25 deaths. But there was a time when the situation between the two countries was reversed, when South Africa was losing 575 people a day to AIDS while America was losing 38.

I came to South Africa in 2001, six days before 9/11, for love. It wasn't long before I fell in love with South Africa's people, in part because of the week that followed 9/11. Watching the World Trade Centre towers crumble to the ground on live television as my brother watched it live from the rooftop of his Manhattan office building, I knew the world had changed. Moments before, I had spoken with him by phone and heard his voice crumble as he told me of watching people jump from nearly 100 stories up to escape flames.

9/11 was a Tuesday evening for us in South Africa. A total of 2,996 people died that day, including the 19 hijackers. When US President...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

