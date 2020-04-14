South Africa: The People Should Take Power As Eskom Staggers On

analysis

Can we create a solution to the Eskom problem by building a system of electricity generation that does not only generate power, but addresses key social ills in doing so? Can we address the issue of non-payment for electricity as we develop a 'smart solution' that also addresses the dearth of income and entrepreneurship in the townships? Can this help regain our competitiveness, stop corruption and move us away from coal-fired power? It's time to look for answers.

A social movement has arisen in Soweto that refuses to pay for electricity. This situation surely arose out of the "free basic electricity" policy that is too simple to be sustainable. The policy has created a blind spot in Eskom's operations that prohibits a dynamic institutional response to revenue generation as demand and revenue are disconnected.

This is typical of how we deal with problems in South Africa. We deliberately bury our heads in the sand, comforted by our emotions: We tried to protect the poor while we let the system slip... Now no-one is protected and we have no clear idea how to save Eskom, supply electricity and also relieve poverty and stop the debilitating air pollution.

Eskom is in debt...