The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2 415, as of Tuesday, 14 March.

Releasing the update of cases, the Health Department said the total number of tests conducted to date is 87 022.

Gauteng has 909 cases, Western Cape 643, KwaZulu-Natal 489, Eastern Cape 174, Free State 98, Limpopo 24, Mpumalanga 22, North West 22 and Northern Cape has 16.

There are 18 unallocated cases.