South Africa: Newsflash - Repo Rate Slashed By Another 100 Basis Points in Surprise Move

14 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has cut its repo rate by another 100 basis points, taking it to 4.25% - a record low

The Reserve Bank said in a statement on Tuesday 14 April that it had moved its May Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) forward to take the decision and would hold an online press conference later to explain its thinking.

The move comes as a surprise but is hardly shocking given the extended lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and the mounting toll it, and unfolding global events, are taking on South Africa's economy.

It brings the prime lending rate for consumers to 7.25% and follows a 100 basis point cut at the Banks March MPC meeting. The cut means interest rates are at their lowest in South African history. The previous low was 5% in 2013.

The Reserve Bank is clearly concerned about the growth of bad loans and debt for households and companies that have lost income and revenue streams to the lockdown, compromising their ability to make timely repayments.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Covid-19 outbreak will have a major health and social impact, and forecasting domestic economic activity presents unprecedented uncertainty.

With that in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.