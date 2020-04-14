South Africa: To President Ramaphosa - Call Minister Mantashe to Account So That We Can Have a Future

analysis

We write now to urge you to respond in the same decisive manner as you have in confronting the coronavirus threat to the greatest threat to humankind - the climate crisis.

Dear President Ramaphosa,

We are most grateful for your affirmation that "lives matter". We rejoice in your leadership and the unity your leadership is showing in confronting the coronavirus threat. We support you fully on this front. We write now to urge you to respond in the same decisive manner to the greatest threat to humankind - the climate crisis. Lack of action on our part will bring consequences of a much greater magnitude than Covid-19, including crop failure, starvation, mass migration, conflict and environmental destruction.

We also write to implore you to call your ministers to account so that they also affirm, in the decisions they make, that the lives of all South Africans matter.

While you strive to combat Covid-19 and we sit tight in lockdown, we draw attention in particular to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, who has opportunistically and undemocratically amended the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), thereby stripping affected communities of their rights.

Mantashe is destroying our life-support...