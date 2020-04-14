South Africa: The New 'Doctors Pact' That Could Help Flatten the COVID-19 Curve

14 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

In the 1960s, three doctors made a pact to fight apartheid together, across racial lines. This time, a new pact is emerging in the battle to contain Covid-19

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, have reprised an old relationship to establish a medical bromance that was on display to the public in a three-hour briefing on Monday 14 April.

At the end of the Zoom meeting, a questioner asked whether Mkhize was indeed a doctor (I don't know where that came from).

Abdool Karim stepped in to say that he and Mkhize had both been students at what is now the University of KwaZulu-Natal (one of the few places where black people could train as doctors). The two doctors and their doctor partners (Qurraisha Abdool Karim and May Mashego) had all studied together.

What was clear from the briefing is that the two doctors work closely together. And the decision to hold the briefing also suggests that the scientists and the health activists in the Covid-19 National Command Council have, for now, the upper-hand over the securocrats who favour a more punitive approach in how this public health...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

