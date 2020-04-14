Africa: Victimisation of Africans in China Threatens Afro-Sino Relations

analysis

China has prided itself on being Africa's true friend, and has always boasted that, unlike Western countries, it has never colonised the continent. Yet the mistreatment of Africans by the Chinese has debunked this cloak.

A protest letter prepared by the African Group of Ambassadors in Beijing has cast a disturbing spotlight on how Africans are treated in China. Presented to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Communist Party, the letter details concerns about reports of degrading treatment of Africans in the city of Guangzhou, including forced eviction of African nationals from their hotels and apartments, selective testing of African students, arbitrary quarantines, illegal seizure of passports and threats of withdrawal of visas.

If not addressed, these reports threaten not only to damage relations between China and the African continent, they also risk hurting China's assiduously cultivated global image. They could also fuel a backlash against China and Chinese interests on the continent. The Chinese government has stated that it is not the country's policy to discriminate against Africans. That may be the case, but it does not dispel the perceptions many Africans harbour about the country, which will be compounded by the latest incidents in Guangzhou....