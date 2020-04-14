South Africa: Dear President Ramaphosa - Please Urgently Consider a COVID-19 Special Grant for the Poor

13 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Concerned Africans Forum

This is an open statement to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet of South Africa from the members of the Concerned Africans Forum. Our names can be found at the bottom of this statement.

First, we would like to take this opportunity to commend you and the government for the decisive steps taken to curb, and manage the spread of this Covid-19 pandemic. We would also like to commend you for engaging the indigenous healers in our country and recommend that Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize continues to engage the members of this institution. Indigenous healers are closely in touch with the poorest of the poor in our nation; let us together find solutions to the challenges facing that sector of our nation during these trying times.

The Concerned Africans Forum (CAF) is in agreement with your assessment, as indicated in your press releases, that there are three areas of critical focus as we move forward in curbing this pandemic in South Africa.

Firstly, an intensified public health response to slow down and reduce infections.

Second, a comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

Thirdly, a programme of increased social support...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

