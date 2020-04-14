South Africa: COVID-19 - 143 New Cases as National Total Reaches 2 415

14 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

South Africa has recorded an increase of 143 more Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 2 415 confirmed cases on Tuesday afternoon.

No new deaths were confirmed, meaning the death toll remains at 27.

In a statement by the Department of Health, Minister Zweli Mkhize said 87 022 tests had been conducted so far.

Of the total infections, Gauteng has recorded 909 cases, Western Cape 643, KwaZulu-Natal 489, Eastern Cape 174, Free State 98, Limpopo 24, Mpumalanga 22, North West, 22, Northern Cape 16, with 18 cases not allocated.

Increases

On Monday, Professor Salim Adbool Karim, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist who is working as an advisor for the government said the average day-to-day increase between 10 and 16 April would determine whether government should continue with the lockdown, which has already been extended by two more weeks.

Should the average increase over the course of the week, the lockdown will likely continue, Karim said.

Should the average stay the same, government will use active case-finding to make a decision, and if the average declines government may look at the option of easing regulations.

Karim said during a presentation that the spread of the virus in the country was "unique" and was bucking international trends. He warned, however, that South Africa will likely see a big outbreak once the lockdown is eventually lifted.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.