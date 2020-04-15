Niger: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$114.49 Million Disbursement to Niger to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
The severe drop in Africa's import and export trade as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic is a major contributor to the continent's projected economic decline.
14 April 2020
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved the disbursement of SDR83.66 million (about US$114.49 million) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). The RCF funds will help address Niger's urgent balance of payments need by filling important financing gaps in Niger's fiscal and external accounts and should also help to catalyze additional donor support. The IMF continues to monitor Niger's situation closely and stands ready to provide policy advice and further support as needed. The Executive Board also approved a rephasing of disbursements under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) that has been supporting Niger's economic reform program since January 2017, to allow more time for the completion of the next program review while maximizing financial support under the RCF.

Following the Executive Board's discussion of Niger, Mr. Geoffrey Okamoto, First Deputy Managing Director and Chair, issued the following statement:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a pronounced negative economic impact on Niger and downside risks are significant. The economic downturn, fiscal pressures, and tightening financial conditions are giving rise to large financing gaps in Niger's public finances and balance of payments this year.

"The authorities have moved quickly to formulate and implement a three-pronged plan with measures to contain the pandemic and alleviate its social and economic fallout. The IMF's financial assistance under the RCF covers an important part of the financing gap, thus supporting implementation of the anti-crisis plan. However, timely additional support from the international community is indispensable.

"A substantial widening of this year's budget deficit is appropriate, reflecting unavoidable revenue shortfalls and pressing spending needs for health care, social protection, and support for hard-hit businesses. The Ministry of Finance is comprehensively overseeing crisis measures, which should be as well-targeted and carefully assessed as possible. Transparency and good governance are important.

"The government remains committed to its economic reform program supported by an ongoing ECF arrangement with the IMF. It is centered on mobilizing domestic revenues, improving public spending efficiency, and strengthening the private sector while preserving macroeconomic stability and sustainable public finances."

Read the original article on IMF.

More on This
IMF: Africa Faces Unprecedented Threat to Development
How COVID-19 Debt Relief for Africa Will Help World Economies
Coronavirus Creates Recession for African Economies - World Bank
IMF - World Bank Target $44b to Support Africa COVID-19 Response
G20 Offers Debt Payment Respite During COVID-19 Crisis
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: IMF

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.