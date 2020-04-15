Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 373

Photo: NCDC / Twitter
#COVID19 in Nigeria 4 April 2020
15 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19, on Tuesday, bringing to 373 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

This represents the highest number of confirmed cases on a single day in the country since the outbreak started February 27.

Announcing this Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 25 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) two, while Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo states recorded one each.

NCDC said so far, 99 persons had been successfully treated and discharged while 11 persons had unfortunately died from the virus.

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 214 cases, FCT 58, Osun 20, Edo 16, Oyo 11, Ogun nine, Bauchi and Kaduna six each, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom five each, Kwara and Kano four each, Ondo and Delta three each, Enugu, Ekiti and Rivers two each, while Benue, Niger and Anambra have one each.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.