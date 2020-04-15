Nigeria: Going House to House, Lagos Identifies 119 Suspected COVID-19 Cases in One Week

Photo: Pixabay
Quarantine. COVID-19. Self-Isolation.
14 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said that about 119 people have been identified with coronavirus symptoms through the house-to-house active case search embarked upon by the state.

Mr Abayomi said this on Tuesday at a press briefing, adding that the state is intensifying the identification process with the aim of identifying possible carriers of COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner said 118,000 households have been reached in the last one week through the house to house search.

The 'Community Active Case Search' was launched by the state government on April 6 and is to span for two weeks in the first instance.

While explaining the modalities for the exercise, Mr Abayomi said health workers would move from house to house in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires to citizens, the questionnaires will border on COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

The active case search was a response to the local transmission of COVID-19 in the state, given that more cases have been recorded from local transmissions.

Mr Abayomi said the exercise started with high-risk areas and 119 possible carriers of COVID-19 have been identified in the process.

The government on Tuesday announced that there were nine more recoveries in the state and one death.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.