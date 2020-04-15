Nigeria: IMF Projects Negative GDP Growth for Nigeria in 2020

Photo: Godmyhelper/WikimediaCommons
Commercial buildings at Victoria Island, Lagos
14 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Obinna Chima

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of -3.4 per cent for Nigeria in 2020, due to the ongoing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Economist and Director of the Research Department, IMF, Gita Gopinath, said this during an online press conference on the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) released Tuesday, at the ongoing virtual Spring Meetings of the IMF/World Bank in Washington DC.

The Nigerian economy grew by 2.27 per cent in full year 2019.

According to Gopinath, sub-Saharan Africa was also projected to record a negative GDP growth of -1.6 per cent, with GDP growth in the continent's second largest economy, South Africa, also expected to weaken to -5.8 per cent.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.