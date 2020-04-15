Rwanda: Don't Give Up on Tokyo 2021 Dream, Stay Fit - Athletes Told

Valens Munyabagisha, president of the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), has urged athletes to stay fit and focused during lockdown ahead of the rescheduled qualifiers - in different sports - for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

The 32nd edition of the quadrennial event was due this summer, starting July through August in Tokyo, Japan, but the games have since been moved to next year amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has rocked the world.

For the first time since World War II, sports have gone dark due to the deadly and highly infectious coronavirus, leading to the postponement of several events, cancellation of some and suspension of every major league around the world.

According to Munyabagisha, the athletes who are still eligible for the Olympics should pick positives from its postponement and prepare better for qualifiers.

"The health of athletes is of utmost importance, rescheduling the Olympics was the right decision. It was a hard one, but they have to pick positives from its postponement and prepare better for qualifications once the pandemic is defeated," said Munyabagisha.

He added: "That means that, even during lockdown, they have exercise and stay fit."

As of Tuesday, April 14, only two Rwandans Felicien Muhitira and John Hakizimana - both in men's full marathon - had earned tickets to the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, while the women's sitting volleyball team qualified for the Paralympic Games.

Affected qualifiers

Prior to the global shutdown of sports activities last month, Rwanda beach volleyball teams - men and women - had secured tickets to the second round of African Olympic qualifiers after dominating their respective preliminary qualifiers.

However, the second round events were postponed until further notice.

Sierra Leone was due to host the men's Group D qualifiers on March 26-30, with Rwanda accommodating the women's Group B event from March 25 to 29 on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District.

One of the country's leading cyclists; Joseph Areruya, Didier Munyaneza and Samuel Mugisha, also had a chance to compete at the Olympics, depending on how they performed at this year's African Continental Road Championships, which was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Rwanda had a representation of seven athletes competing in four disciplines.