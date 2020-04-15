Rwanda: COVID-19 - Ferwafa to Receive Rwf475 Million FIFA Grant

The local football governing body, Ferwafa, is set to receive a grant worth Rwf475 million under the FIFA Forward Programme amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is part of Fifa boss Gianni Infantino's pledge for major investments to help football deal with coronavirus impact.

Through FIFA Forward, the world football member associations can access up to USD 5 million per four-year cycle; USD 750,000 per year for projects such as pitches, competitions and women's football, and USD 500,000 per year for administrative costs.

Infantino has promised to make available money from Fifa reserve funds earlier than usual as football faces financial effects of the shutdown across the world.

With leagues around the world suspended and major tournaments, including the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) and Euro 2020, postponed, individuals and organizations at every level of the game are counting the cost of the pandemic and Infantino said FIFA must now look at the best way it can help mitigate the impact.

"FIFA enjoys a good reputation on the financial markets... This has helped us consolidate a solid foundation with large reserves. It is football's money. So when football is in need, we must think about what we can do to help. It is our responsibility."

The funds that Ferwafa will receive, a sum of USD 500,000, is normally disbursed in July, provided that the member association fulfils up to ten specific activities during that particular season.

These activities include: organizing of the men's, women's and youth competitions (at least two age groups for both girls and boys) - each competition should involve at least ten clubs for at least 90 matches and for at least six months each year.

And having active men's, women's and youth national teams - each one participating in at least four matches per year. Having a functioning and regularly updated IT player registration and competition management system, and having men's and women's refereeing programmes.

The Projects may include other development areas provided that the member association has at least one stadium/pitch allowing international matches to be played, suitable association headquarters, and a functioning technical centre.

A member association is identified as needing the most assistance provided that its annual revenue does not exceed USD4 million - about Rwf 3.74 billion.