Rwanda: COVID-19 - Ferwafa to Receive Rwf475 Million FIFA Grant

15 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The local football governing body, Ferwafa, is set to receive a grant worth Rwf475 million under the FIFA Forward Programme amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is part of Fifa boss Gianni Infantino's pledge for major investments to help football deal with coronavirus impact.

Through FIFA Forward, the world football member associations can access up to USD 5 million per four-year cycle; USD 750,000 per year for projects such as pitches, competitions and women's football, and USD 500,000 per year for administrative costs.

Infantino has promised to make available money from Fifa reserve funds earlier than usual as football faces financial effects of the shutdown across the world.

With leagues around the world suspended and major tournaments, including the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) and Euro 2020, postponed, individuals and organizations at every level of the game are counting the cost of the pandemic and Infantino said FIFA must now look at the best way it can help mitigate the impact.

"FIFA enjoys a good reputation on the financial markets... This has helped us consolidate a solid foundation with large reserves. It is football's money. So when football is in need, we must think about what we can do to help. It is our responsibility."

The funds that Ferwafa will receive, a sum of USD 500,000, is normally disbursed in July, provided that the member association fulfils up to ten specific activities during that particular season.

These activities include: organizing of the men's, women's and youth competitions (at least two age groups for both girls and boys) - each competition should involve at least ten clubs for at least 90 matches and for at least six months each year.

And having active men's, women's and youth national teams - each one participating in at least four matches per year. Having a functioning and regularly updated IT player registration and competition management system, and having men's and women's refereeing programmes.

The Projects may include other development areas provided that the member association has at least one stadium/pitch allowing international matches to be played, suitable association headquarters, and a functioning technical centre.

A member association is identified as needing the most assistance provided that its annual revenue does not exceed USD4 million - about Rwf 3.74 billion.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.