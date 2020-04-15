Kenya: Sonko Donates Hennessy With Food to City Residents

14 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is donating alcohol alongside other foodstuff to Nairobi residents to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonko has defended his decision to give out his food donation hampers including small bottles of Hennessy, a move that elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The governor sensationally claimed his decision to donate alcohol is backed by research conducted by WHO, a misleading assertion.

"Kenyans under lockdown in Nairobi will receive150ml bottles of Hennessy, masks and hand sanitizers in the food pack, the package which we give to our people to keep themselves safe during this period," said Sonko in a video he circulated on social media.

My take on Food Distribution during Covid-19. #KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/YLohHMZuqU

- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 14, 2020

But WHO has on several ocassions warned that drinking alcohol cannot protect anyone from being infected with the deadly Covid-19.

Actually, the organisation has warned that excessive use of alcohol exposes one to other health issues that would complicate things for them if they contract the virus.

Instead, the WHO has recommended the use of water and soap or hand sanitisers, which contain at least 60 percent alcohol, to effectively kill particles of Covid-19.

On April 8, the city county boss claimed he had been banned from distributing food relief to the needy living in slums around the city.

Sonko, through the Sonko Rescue Team, has been distributing foodstuff, sanitisers and face masks to people living in different parts of Nairobi County.

