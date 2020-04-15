South Africa: Businesses Release Protective Equipment for Medical Staff to Use

There has been a hearty response to an urgent call for companies to release their stocks of personal protective equipment to help gear up the medical frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R400-million has been acquired in just two weeks since Business for South Africa (B4SA) sent out a call to companies who had stock of PPE to release it for use in the national health sector.

Almost one million sterile gloves, 20,000 face shields, 1.12 million N95 masks, six million surgical masks for healthcare workers, 8.5 million surgical masks for patients and 200 ventilators have been acquired.

B4SA's Public Health Workgroup, led by Stavros Nicolaou, is focused on securing PPE stock. The group is working closely with the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and with the National Department of Health (NDoH), as well as with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

"The response from businesses across South Africa has been positive. We launched the campaign to achieve two objectives," Nicolaou told Daily Maverick.

"The first was to unlock the PPE that is potentially in stores, warehouses and offices...