South Africa: Lockdown - Parliament Concerned About School Vandalism

14 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and the country's political parties have called on the police to protect school buildings from vandals while the country is under lockdown.

Chairperson of the committee Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba in a statement was concerned over the number of schools that have been vandalised during the national lockdown period.

"Our country is going through a crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Resources have already been redirected to address the challenges caused by the pandemic, including financial resources. Now schools will have to be repaired as criminal elements in our communities saw an opportunity to destroy much-needed resources that our learners will need once the lockdown is lifted," Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

In total, 183 schools across the country have been targeted by vandals, arsonists and burglars since all schools were closed on March 18.

"Schools ensure that our children receive an education to enable them to make a better future. They, therefore, benefit the whole community," Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

"We further call on law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with such criminals should they be apprehended."

'Spike of malicious vandalism'

DA MP Désirée van der Walt in a statement said she wrote to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to propose measures her department should take to "mitigate the spike of malicious vandalism to school property by criminals during the Covid-19 lockdown period".

She proposes the following interventions:

That there are caretakers at schools at all times during the lockdown to deter any possible acts of vandalism and, in cases where some contracts have come to an end, extensions or replacements are prioritised;The department works closely with the South African Police Service to ensure police visibility and patrolling in high-risk areas; as well as The department should look at onboarding community police forums and neighborhood watches in protecting schools immediately after the lockdown, to ensure maximum visibility of security around our schools at all times.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said in a statement that he asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow neighbourhood and farm watches to function as usual to help the police, citing a general rise in crime, but also the looting of schools, which he described as a "great cause for concern".

"Much of the police force's energy and time is spent on enforcing the measures that were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Thus, the police force needs all the help it can get and the FF Plus has asked President Ramaphosa to urgently address the matter," he said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.