Tanzania: Zanzibar Cases of COVID-19 Infection Reach 12

13 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Zanzibar has today announced that cases of novel coronavirus infection has reached 12 in the Archipelago after three more patients tested positive of Covid-19

This was announced by the health minister of Zanzibar Hamad Rashid Mohammed who said that the three new cases are all from Zanzibar and did not have any recent travel history.

The minister also announced that two patients who were receiving treatment at designated hospitals on the Isles have been discharged after completing treatment.

Earlier Tanzania's health announced that 14 more cases had tested positive in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

Over the weekend Tanzania's health ministry warned that the country could soon start struggling with local transmission as opposed to the imported cases which was a major feature of the epidemic in the early days.

The new trend of infections brings a different dimension in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which was initially thought to be from the epicenter countries such as Italy, Spain, France and the UK.

Related Stories

Zanzibar cases of Covid-19 infection reach 9

Tanzania's Covid-19 cases rise to 46

Zanzibar confirms second covid-19 case

Zanzibar seeks tighter control on alcohol sale

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.