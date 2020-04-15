Nigeria: Govt to Build COVID-19 Treatment Centres At Borders

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire yesterday disclosed that the federal government will build treatment centres at the borders.

Speaking yesterday at the press briefing by the President Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, Ehanire, said the federal government was concerned about the prevalence of COVID-19 in the neighbouring counties

"Prevalence of COVID-19 in neigbouring states is a new concern. There is a plan to build treatment centres near the legal entry borders. The borders are closed, but when Nigerian citizens turn up, they are allowed in.

"What we do is to take them to a facility where they can be isolated, screened and go through the protocol of 14-day observation before they are released. Those who are positive are taken to the isolation centres."

"We have increased daily testing capacity by activating more COVID-19 capable laboratories and we shall work with the private sector to outsource and diversify more sample collection sites and also improve logistics support," the minister said,

On his part the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated that the federal government it has activated 12 molecular laboratories in less than two months and traced over 9,000 people exposed to COVID-19.

He disclosed that the country is targetting a testing capacity of 4,000 daily, adding that 2,000 tests would be conducted in Lagos, 1,000 in Abuja and 1,000 in other parts of the country.

He described logistics and low turnout of people for testing as NCDC's major challenge.

