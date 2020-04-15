Tanzania Reports 14 More COVID-19 Cases

Tanzania has recorded 14 more cases of Covid-19, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu announced on Monday.

The minister said 13 of the new cases were reported in the commercial hub Dar es Salaam, while one patient is in the northern city of Arusha.

"From 32 cases reported last week, the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases is now 46. We urge that people take precaution measures announced by health experts to avoid further spread of the pandemic" said Ms Mwalimu.

Seven people have recovered, while three others have died.

While Tanzania has suspended social gatherings and schools, places of worship remain open.

The country has also suspended all passenger flights in and out of the country.