Kenya: Ex-Super Mazembe Singer Kasongo Wa Kanema Dies

Veteran Nairobi-based Congolese musician Kasongo wa Kanema has passed on.

The former leader of the legendary group Super Mazembe collapsed and died at his Lang'ata home in Nairobi Tuesday evening.

Fellow musician Longwa Disco said he was informed by Kasongo wa Kanema's children, Morris and Chantal, of his death.

His death comes barely days after that of Kenyan musician Aziz Abdi, who died last weekend in Voi on Saturday evening.

Kasongo was part of an elite group of Congolese musicians who relocated to Kenya in the early 1970s, under the tutelage of the legendary Baba Ilunga wa Ilunga, in search of greener pastures when Kinshasa held little promise for the many bands.

Kasongo is best remembered for his lead vocals in the evergreen Kakolele Viva Christmas song.

Kasongo, who was in his mid-60s, was recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered from a few years ago.

