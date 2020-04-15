Kenya: Ex-Super Mazembe Singer Kasongo Wa Kanema Dies

14 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amos Ngaira

Veteran Nairobi-based Congolese musician Kasongo wa Kanema has passed on.

The former leader of the legendary group Super Mazembe collapsed and died at his Lang'ata home in Nairobi Tuesday evening.

Fellow musician Longwa Disco said he was informed by Kasongo wa Kanema's children, Morris and Chantal, of his death.

His death comes barely days after that of Kenyan musician Aziz Abdi, who died last weekend in Voi on Saturday evening.

Kasongo was part of an elite group of Congolese musicians who relocated to Kenya in the early 1970s, under the tutelage of the legendary Baba Ilunga wa Ilunga, in search of greener pastures when Kinshasa held little promise for the many bands.

Kasongo is best remembered for his lead vocals in the evergreen Kakolele Viva Christmas song.

Kasongo, who was in his mid-60s, was recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered from a few years ago.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.