Tanzania: Residents Urged to Participate in Coronavirus Mitigation

RUKWA Regional Commissioner (RC), Joachim Wangabo has appealed to residents to fully participate in preventive measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Equally the RC urged the residents living close to the border as well as the shores of Lake Tanganyika both in Kalambo and Nkasi districts to report immediately aliens who entered illegally the country through illegal routes for further checkup.

Mr Wangabo was speaking to local leaders and councillors from Kipili, Kirando and Kitete at a brief meeting held at Nkasi Secondary School along the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Nkasi District.

"Our region has a porous border and more than 50 illegal ports on Lake Tanganyika. This makes it very difficult to assign immigration and police officers to each area," added the RC.

He appealed to residents to wash their hands regularly with clean water and soap and sanitise themselves.

"Cover your nose and mouth with disposable tissues or a flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze. Avoid contact with people who are unwell and stay home and self-isolate from others once any individual feels unwell. We should not relax because the pandemic is real and is a global emergency," stressed the RC.

The Covid-19 pandemic spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they either cough or sneeze.

It is also spreads when a person touches a surface or an object that has the deadly Covid-19 virus on it, then touches eyes, nose or mouth.