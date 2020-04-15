Tanzania: Z'bar Opens Second COVID-19 Centre

ZANZIBAR has opened a second Covid-19 treatment centre to cope with the rising number of the deadly virus victims in the islands.

The government announced yesterday that three more people had tested positive to coronavirus, bringing to 12 the total number of patients in the Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago.

Health Minister Hamad Rashid Mohammed said in a statement that all patients were recovering well at the country's Kidimni treatment centre, with two patients discharged from hospital after recovery.

"We have today received samples that we sent yesterday (Sunday) for testing, three of them have tested positive, bringing to 12 the number of coronavirus cases," Minister Hamad said in the statement.

One of the victims, according to the minister, a 30-year-old man and Mwanakwerekwe resident was reportedly in close contact with one of the previously confirmed patients. The second patient is a 22-year lady and resident of Zanzibar city's Jang'ombe suburb who was on April 8 reported to have been suffering from high fever and cough.

Mr Hamad said a 19-year old boy from Bumbwisudi had on April 10 complained about high fever and cough and his sample tested positive to the deadly virus. "All the new victims have no history of travelling outside the country in recent days."

"This proves that we already have the disease among ourselves and we are prone to community transmission, which is dangerous unless we take stringent preventive measures," said Mr Hamad, adding that the government was closely tracing contacts with new victims to quell further the spread of the novel virus.

As of last Sunday, 164 people who had met with the patients were being followed up, closely.

There are also 232 Zanzibaris who have returned from foreign trips and are under quarantine in Unguja and Pemba, with 264 others discharged after completing their mandatory 14-day quarantine and testing negative to the virus.

Mr Hamad described Covid-19 infections in Zanzibar as unsteady, charging: "So far, we don't know how many people have been infected in the country...everybody should take precautions."

He particularly insisted on handwashing and observance of directives from the government and health experts to protect themselves against the deadly disease.

Already, the government has directed all bars and entertainment sports to remain closed until further notice as the islands strove to quell the deadly coronavirus.

The Revolutionary Government has as well outlawed unnecessary gatherings, arguing that crowds contributed over 60 per cent to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Ocean's autonomous archipelago has restricted all markets to "pick and rush" scenes, discouraging discussions at markets, which have to close operations by 6pm daily.

All visitors to the country are subject to testing before being allowed entry. The minister asked all Zanzibaris to remain calm and adhere to the 'stay home' directive, which he described as the most effective strategy to control the spread of the fatal virus.