Tanzania: Activist Killed in Road Accident in Mwanza City

PEOPLE with albinism Activist and Director of Torner Foundation Josephat Torner (40) was killed in a road accident in Mwanza City, police spokesperson has confirmed.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC), Jumanne Muliro said the incident of his death occurred on Sunday at about 8:05pm along Makongoro Road near Kifua Wazi-Rock City Mall in Ilemela Municipal Council, Mwanza Region.

The RPC said Torner, who was also a person with albinism and Ghana resident in Mwanza City, was hit by a Toyota Hiace car with registration No T263 CZQ, which was driven by Emmanuel Mwanasalaha (about 25-30) plying between Kisesa and Nyasaka Mzunguko. He added that on material day the vehicle was coming from the city centre to Nyasaka.

"The car hit a pedestrian, who is also a person with albinism, Josephat Toner, who was crossing the road from one side to the other and caused his death," said Mr Muliro. He noted that after the incident, the driver left the vehicle and ran away.

He added that Police Force in Mwanza Region, in collaboration with the owner of the vehicle and residents, were hunting for the driver.

Mr Muliro said investigation into the accident would be completed and the body of Toner had been preserved at Mwanza Regional Referral Hospital Sekou Toure pending for doctors to conduct postmortem after which his body would be handed over to relatives for burial.

"We call on all members of the public, owners of transport vehicles and pedestrians to observe traffic regulations when crossing the road," said Mr Muliro.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The activist, through his Toner Foundation, which went with its slogan "Bado tumesimama Imara" (We are still standing firm), would be remembered for his efforts to fight for the rights of people with albinism and he had a big dream of campaigning for their economic empowerment.

Speaking at a meeting with reporters in June last year in Mwanza City, Toner was quoted as saying that Tanzania had become famous in the international arena for how it had been fighting to end the killings of people with albinism and caused some countries from all over the world to come in the country to learn how it managed to control such awful social phenomenon.

As a result, through his Toner Foundation, he also said Tanzania had garnered the respect of the world for being transparent for publicising the killings of people with albinism and taking appropriate legal action against their killers.

He mentioned some countries that had taken a leaf from Tanzania as Denmark, Malawi, Sweden, Zimbabwe and Uganda and there might be many other countries to come and learn from Tanzania.

"Tanzania was open and confessed all the time that there were the killings of people with albinism, but other countries in the world were hiding the truth and that is why these countries come to study here in our country," Torner was quoted as saying during that time and was praised by the Tanzanian media for the great work he was doing in educating the community on the harm caused by the culprits.