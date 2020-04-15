Rwanda: Survivor Finds Solace in Improving Lives Through Nutrition

At the tender age of one, Ange Marie Mukagahima was orphaned by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed all her family members.

The killings started when the family of five, consisting of three daughters and the parents were staying in Ngororero district in Western Province.

Only Mukagahima was fortunate to come out alive among her immediate family members.

She was later taken in by her aunt's daughter who also managed to survive.

The aunt, she said, took in many children from different families who's their parents had been killed.

"The life wasn't easy because we were many and taking care of many children at ago wasn't an easy task, however, I am thankful because we had a place to call home which made us who we are today," she said.

After the Genocide, Mukagahima, and her new family moved to Muhanga District, where she grew up.

Growing up without biological parents was the hardest thing that ever happened to Mukagahima, as she lacked parental support.

This, she said, motivated her to work hard in school not only to make it in life, but also, earn dignity and respect for her family.

Thanks to FARG (the Genocide Survivors Assistance Fund) she received assistance to get through secondary and University education.

The twenty-seven-year-old is a graduate from the National University of Rwanda, with a major in International Economics.

Inspiration

As a child, Mukagahima said she grew up seeing many people from her community grow pumpkins mainly for sale, with a few using them as food.

She saw a lot of the pumpkins go bad and wasted, as people would not eat all of them as much.

Having an entrepreneurial mind, she decided to carry out research on the plant, where she discovered that the pumpkin has a lot of nutritional value, and there are possibilities of value addition.

She also discovered that in spite of being rich in dietary fibers, vitamins and can help in the prevention of most common NCDs; pumpkin was looked down on in the Rwandan households, as many termed it as food for the poor.

Her findings coupled with lack of unemployment in the country among the youth; Mukagahima decided to start an enterprise known as Zima Enterprise Ltd in 2017.

Based in Muhanga district, the enterprise is involved in adding value to pumpkin to produce other nutritional products.

Zima enterprise Ltd produces fresh and quality products made from pumpkin flour and roasted pumpkin seeds.

This includes; pumpkin seeds, muffins, bread, cooking oil, cookies, biscuits, flour among others.

To ensure a constant supply of pumpkins for her use, she works with women in her area and have since established a cooperative of pumpkin growers, who supply their fresh pumpkins to her enterprise for the production.

Mukagahima, who is the Founder and Chief Executive of the enterprise, said through the business, she has managed to live independently, which was her desire all through.

Besides, she has as well taken a role in mentoring other young entrepreneurs in their business career.

Aside from this, Mukagahima has created employment to some unemployed graduates and other youth in the community.

The most important aspect Mukagahima is proud of, she said is being able to improve the nutritional value of people in her community through making good use of pumpkin and its products.

The women farmers in the area have also benefited as they are assured of a ready market for their produce.

Pumpkin seed oil

Mukagahima in the pumpkin farm,she cooperated with farmers for the constant supply of pumpkin at her enterprise