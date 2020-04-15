Somalia: Police Car Narrowly Escapes Roadside Bomb in Mogadishu

A police vehicle narrowly escaped a roadside bomb that had been set in Mogadishu, around the intersection of Fagah in Kaaran district of Benadir region.

According to eyewitness who spoke to Radio Dalsan, the bomb went off just as a police patrol vehicle was going through that point.

At least 5 passersby were rushed to hospital with injuries from the blast.

The police officers disembarked at assess the scene, cordoning it off as they investigate the motive and identify of the attackers.

By the time of publishing the story neither the police nor any armed group had given any statement concerning the incident.

The attack comes a day after the international community warned the militant group Al-shabab that their constant attacks would affect the war against COVOD19 which so far has claimed two people with the number of those infected placed at 60.