Somalia Medical Committee Raises Concern of Welfare of Members During COVID19 Outbreak

14 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somalia Medical Committee has expressed concerns over the safety of health personnel after a medical doctor tested positive to COVID19.

Addressing a press conference in Mogadishu, the officials said the fact that doctors were contracting the illness also put other members of the public at risk.

They requested that De-maartini hospital to be well equipped so that can fully open door for covid19 patients with critical condition.

The health minister Fowsia Abikar Noor confirmed 35 new covid 19 cases bringing covid 19 cases to 60, this is the highest number Somalia has recorded in 24 hours so far.

World wide, hundreds of health workers have contracted teh disease in the line of duty, an incident that has put most health facilities on the spotlight over the welfare of those charged with treating patients.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.