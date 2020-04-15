Somalia Medical Committee Raises Concern of Welfare of Members During COVID19 Outbreak

The Somalia Medical Committee has expressed concerns over the safety of health personnel after a medical doctor tested positive to COVID19.

Addressing a press conference in Mogadishu, the officials said the fact that doctors were contracting the illness also put other members of the public at risk.

They requested that De-maartini hospital to be well equipped so that can fully open door for covid19 patients with critical condition.

The health minister Fowsia Abikar Noor confirmed 35 new covid 19 cases bringing covid 19 cases to 60, this is the highest number Somalia has recorded in 24 hours so far.

World wide, hundreds of health workers have contracted teh disease in the line of duty, an incident that has put most health facilities on the spotlight over the welfare of those charged with treating patients.