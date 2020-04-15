Sudan: Minister Appreciates Contributions of Defense Industries Systems in Fighting Coronavirus

Khartoum — State Minister at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Planning Engineer Hashim Mohamed Suleiman has commended the great efforts made by the Defense Industries System in fighting coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This came during his visit today to the office of the Defense Industries System accompanied by Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, where they were received by Deputy Director General of the System for the Development of Civil Products and Services Engineer Al-Gaili Abu-Shama.

Suleiman lauded the efforts of the system's leadership to combat coronavirus pandemic, praising its big industrial capabilities and good products that will make a big difference in containing the pandemic, stressing the need for concerted efforts and integration of roles among all institutions to control the disease.

The delegation toured the exhibition of products of the system to combat coronavirus pandemic, which included devices that were manufactured with Sudanese hands and experiences that included mobile medical examination rooms, emergency room cars, automatic sterilization tunnel, ventilator, automatic manual sterilizer, multi-purpose automatic hand wash, early detection and alert applications through drones, hospital medical furniture and surface and hand sterilizers.