Sudan: SCP Leading Figure - the Matrix Came On Time

Khartoum — Leading figure at the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), Kamal Karar has underscored that the matrix recently agreed by the Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) came on time.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the matrix has assessed performance of structure of the transitional authority and decisively solved many issues , referring to fundamental issues tackled by the matrix such as economy. Peace and partnership and other issues.

.Karar indicated the most important issued agreed by the three parties was completion of structures of the transitional period by formation of the legislative council and appointment of civilian governors for the states by the end of current April.

He added by the end of current month a deal with the Revolutionary Front over a unified negotiating position with Abdul Aziz Al Helo would be reached to turn the peace file over and engage in a political process accomplishing tasks of the transitional period.

The SCP leading figure lauded the matrix's decision concerning incorporating companies affiliated to the Security Service in the Ministry of Finance , formation of a fund for possible restored assets and money and donations come from "Stand Up for Sudan' initiative all that , he stressed, they might push forward the Sudan economy and structures of the transitional authority.