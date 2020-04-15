Sudan: Abdoun Assures Citizens On Flow of Food Commodities During Health Lockdown

Khartoum — Governor of Khartoum State Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hammad has reassured the citizens of the state that food commodities will be available daily in the neighborhoods, and the citizen does not need to stockpile them.

The governor said during a plenary meeting held today under his chairmanship that brought together all concerned authorities of Khartoum State and representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), where the meeting came at the backdrop of the decision of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies that the state shall act as a technical committee to prepare a matrix of arrangements for the implementation of a total health lockdown in the state as from next Saturday to ward off coronavirus disease.

The governor said that the meeting prepared a matrix of arrangements to reconcile the application of the health curfew with providing for the needs of the citizens.

He assured the citizens of the state that food commodities will be available daily in the neighborhoods and they do not need to store them, as the meeting approved a list of exceptions that includes factories working in food products, distribution vehicles, bakeries, and gas stations, pointing out that hours will be set during the day when the citizen is allowed to leave For shopping within his neighborhood.

The exceptions also include workers in the medical, pharmacist, cleaning, firefighting, water, electricity and sanitation fields, provided that diplomatic missions obtain a pass through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The governor announced that the ban would include closing the bridges, and that the movement would be restricted to inside the neighborhoods only.

He pointed out that payment of the salary of employees of the state for the month of April will start as of tomorrow, Wednesday.