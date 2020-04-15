Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Assured On Health Situation in White Nile

14 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — Minister of Federal Government and Supervisor of White Nile State Dr. Yousif Adam Addyei chaired the security committee meeting in the state on Tuesday.

The minister got assured on health situation particularly what concering coronavirus and the flow of essential commodities in localities of the state.

The minister said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the security situation and the commitment of the White Nile state to all resolutions and decrees issued to control the spread of COVID.19, the cloture of border crossing points and monitoring boundaries with South Sudan State.

