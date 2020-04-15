South Africa: COVID-19 Opens a Window of Opportunity to Roll Out Mass Testing for Other Diseases

opinion

Mass screening and testing could be as comprehensive as possible by offering a concoction of screening for TB, HIV and other underlying medical conditions. In that way, we will help to prevent the deaths of those with the underlying disease who may get Covid-19 in the future.

South Africa has been hit by Covid-19 on top of a quadruple burden: infectious diseases like TB and HIV; chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension and mental illnesses; malnutrition, maternal and childhood diseases; and violence, including gender-based violence.

Emily Wong from the Africa Health Research Institute in KwaZulu-Natal has highlighted the "colliding epidemics" of TB, HIV and Covid-19 in South Africa and the higher risk of severe disease in these patients, especially if the disease is not controlled by treatment.

Even though South Africa has one of the biggest antiretroviral (ARV) programmes, we still have about 2.5 million HIV-positive people who are not on ARVs and thus potentially at high risk. What could count in our favour is that our population profile is much younger than countries like Italy and UK that have been hard hit by Covid-19. We know that the fatality rate in those aged over 60 years increases exponentially by age...