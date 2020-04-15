Sudan: Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Sudan

Sudan on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus cases in Khartoum bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32.

Member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council and Deputy Chairman of the Higher Health Emergency Committee Prof. Siddiq Tawer said the cases included one fatality raising the death toll, since the outbreak of the pandemic, to five. Three patients recovered, including one Spanish national working with the World Food Programme in the Sudan.

The government announced on Monday that it would impose a total lockdown in Khartoum State for three weeks starting on Saturday.

The Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said all sectors providing basic and essential services would be exempted from the total lockdown. He indicated that groceries and pharmacies at the quarters will be allowed to open for specific hours.

He added in press statements that the lockdown would be confined to Khartoum State as all positive COVID-19 cases were detected there, save one in Nahar al-Neel State.

The first COVID-19 case in Sudan was reported On March 13.