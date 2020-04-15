Sudan: Mediation Announces Return of Minawi Movement to Negotiations

Juba — The Southern Sudan's Mediation for Sudan's Peace in Juba announced the return of the Movement of Sudan's Liberation Army (SLA) to negotiations, and it is signing of the extension recently agreed upon by the mediation and the two negotiating parties.

This came after the meeting of the mediation represented by its head, advisor, Tut Galwak, and his deputy, Dr. Dio Matouk, today in Juba, and the delegation of the SLA, headed by Mohamed Bashir, the senior negotiators.

Dr. Matouk has indicated the basic role of the SLR movement in the peace process, praising the consensual spirit prevailed during the meeting, stressing keenness of the mediation to move forward in negotiations to reach a final agreement, despite the global health conditions, adding that resort to indirect negotiations affirms desire and keenness of all parties to reach peace agreement.

On his part, senior negotiator of the SLA, Mohamed Bashir, said that the movement decided to meet with mediation and to return to negotiations after the mediation agreed to give the SLA a term of two weeks to deliberate on the developments, and it is understanding to the observations made by the movement about the mediation management of the negotiations.

He indicated the movement agreement to engage in negotiations, with its clear vision on possibility of indirect negotiations of the outstanding issues, with the impossibility of doing so in the file of security arrangements, which requires direct negotiation, and with the mediation call for the need to find solution to the issue of annexation of the movements outside the negotiations in Juba, noting that the mediation has promised to discuss the issue with the Revolutionary Front and the government side.

It is worth noting that the Minawi's movement has presented observations on the mediation's management of the negotiation, besides it is refusal to sign the last extension of the negations' period, with its demand for a time limit of two weeks to consult its members and leaderships and to determine its position on the Juba negotiations.