Zimbabwe: Concerns Raised As COVID-19 Cases Reach Five in Bulawayo

Authorities in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the emergence and increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country's second capital.

The city on Sunday confirmed three new cases of the dreaded pandemic in Bulawayo, bringing to five, the number of positive cases in the city. The cumulative national total rose to 18 Tuesday, with three of the cases resulting in death.

The new cases in Bulawayo were confirmed at the National Tuberculosis (TB) Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Bulawayo City Council Director of Health Services, Edwin Sibanda urged residents to adhere to government's lockdown rules amid an anticipated increase in confirmed cases.

"I am disappointed that the number of cases continues to increase. People are not adhering to the lockdown.

"If you go into town people will laugh at you when you tell them about the lockdown," said Sibanda.

The Health Director said most of the patients diagnosed with the global pandemic contracted the disease outside the city.

"The meaning of all this is that precautions have to be followed," he said.

"As we increase the number of specimen collected, we fear that we may have numbers of those testing positive increasing before the end of the lockdown."

The city official said the developments could prompt authorities to push for the extension of the much-resented lockdown.

He urged security forces to tighten their lockdown enforcement measures to achieve the desired results.