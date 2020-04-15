Zimbabwe: Concerns Raised As COVID-19 Cases Reach Five in Bulawayo

15 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Authorities in Bulawayo have expressed concern over the emergence and increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country's second capital.

The city on Sunday confirmed three new cases of the dreaded pandemic in Bulawayo, bringing to five, the number of positive cases in the city. The cumulative national total rose to 18 Tuesday, with three of the cases resulting in death.

The new cases in Bulawayo were confirmed at the National Tuberculosis (TB) Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Bulawayo City Council Director of Health Services, Edwin Sibanda urged residents to adhere to government's lockdown rules amid an anticipated increase in confirmed cases.

"I am disappointed that the number of cases continues to increase. People are not adhering to the lockdown.

"If you go into town people will laugh at you when you tell them about the lockdown," said Sibanda.

The Health Director said most of the patients diagnosed with the global pandemic contracted the disease outside the city.

"The meaning of all this is that precautions have to be followed," he said.

"As we increase the number of specimen collected, we fear that we may have numbers of those testing positive increasing before the end of the lockdown."

The city official said the developments could prompt authorities to push for the extension of the much-resented lockdown.

He urged security forces to tighten their lockdown enforcement measures to achieve the desired results.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.