Tanzania: North Tz's Largest Arena to Spur Sports in Manyara

THE World is still in lockdown at the moment, but this hasn't stopped sports stakeholders in Manyara Region to plan the construction of a modern stadium in the Mirerani Mining Township.

The Proposed Tanzanite Complex, which is large enough to accommodate 22,000 people at one sitting, should be larger than even the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium of Arusha because the latter takes only 12,000 seated spectators at any event.

There will be four main sets of stalls, with the largest segment taking 12,000 spectators, followed with the one with 5,000 seating capacity, then another with 3,000 seats and finally the stall with 2000 seats.

The Director of Tanzanite Community Empowerment Organisation (TACEO) of Mirerani, Charles Mnyalu is behind the ambitious project, which is likely to be completed at the end of this year or early next year.

Mnyalu is also the organiser of Mirerani-Tanzanite Marathon and also serves as patron for the 'Usalama Football Club,' of Manyara Region which is currently playing in the Second Division League (SDL) fixture.

He is also the founder of Tanzanite Football Club which topped the Simanjiro District (Fourth Division) League. The Patron now wants to consolidate all sporting activities in the precinct under the new complex.

Once done, the grand sports complex will comprise of a soccer pitch, basketball and tennis courts, netball grounds, athletics tracks' arena, swimming area and training academy, a garden as well as hostel and a hotel.

"As of now, we have completed the pitch preparation, because the field will use natural grass not artificial turf," he said. According to the Director, they had to cease works for a while, due to ongoing rains, but project will soon resume.

The Tanzanite Academy training center for soccer development will run alongside the project for the purpose of recruiting and grooming new talents from the Northern Zone Regions of Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro.