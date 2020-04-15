Tanzania: Namungo Coach Reveals Readiness for Transfer

NAMUNGO FC Head Coach Hitimana Thiery said he is ready to discuss with any club which may show interest to hire his services as his future at Namungo hangs by thread.

The Burundian tactician has positively established himself at the Lindi based club no wonder his side currently sit fourth on the league ladder with 50 points from 29 games.

But, speaking yesterday, Hitimana disclosed that he is set to talk with any team interested to employ him while insisting that he is yet to agree terms with his current employer Namungo FC.

"For now, let's wait until the league's season ends and thereafter, I can make good judgement about my future. But, offers from other teams are welcome," he said.

Talking about his success at the club, the coach said the desire to keep players who helped the team to be promoted into the Mainland Premier League is one of the contributing factors to their existing good performance.

"We did a unique thing with other teams by deciding not to let go those players who fought hard in the First Division League (FDL). The same pattern was transferred to the top flight league hence our success," he said.

He added that his working relationship with the team's leadership has been great such that he timely gets whatever he want from them.

"Our aim is to maintain the perfect run in the league by winning the remaining matches to scale up the team to the top positions of the standings," he revealed.

However, on his part, the team's chairman Hassan Zidadu said they would like to keep him at the helm of the club saying he has achieved beyond expectations in his two years stay at the club.

"We wanted to stretch his contract before the end of the season but he denied that we should talk about it when the season is over and for now, we are just waiting for that time to come.

"Our agreement with him was to make sure that the team remains in the league and finish in the top 10, but he has driven it into the top 5 which is beyond what we predicted," Zidadu remarked.

He continued that with his success, even if he will demand a two or three year contract extension, they will not hesitate to fulfill it while stressing that the chance for him to stay put at the club is in his hands.