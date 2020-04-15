Tanzania: New Regional Initiative to Combat COVID-19

THE 76th Board Meeting of East African Business Council (EABC) has created a regional platform for the private sector to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

The platform is steadfast to take up regional business integration issues to the attention of EAC Heads of State, Council of Ministers and Senior Government Officials in light of the novel Coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic had infected more than 400 persons and caused 11 deaths in the EAC region as of yesterday. The business community has vowed to first protect the citizens during the pandemic.

The regional action platform will complement the government's efforts on preparedness and response measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the EAC by sharing experiences and perspectives of the business community on doing business and investments across EAC borders.

In addition, it will also guide the East African Business Council Secretariat on various proposals and recommendations towards a post regional recovery/rebound strategy for businesses in the EAC in light of Covid-19.

EABC Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Mathuki divulged to the 'Daily News' that the Council appreciates the measures and efforts made by the governments of the EAC partner states to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 in the region such as increasing the number of testing centres and equipment, ban of social gatherings and quarantine measures.

"We appreciate the EAC partner states for involving the private sector in the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 at the country level and the EAC Council of Ministers for committing on facilitating the free movement of goods/cargo and services across the EAC partner states," said Dr Mathuki.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted global and regional value chains hence impacting business operations from supplies, production capacity, distribution channels and utilisation of resources as well as consumer demand in the region.

Dr Mathuki disclosed that the regional action platform is committed to partner and collaborate with the EAC Secretariat organs and institutions, African Union (AU) and development partners in information sharing, best practices and monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on the EAC economies in a bid to bring forward solutions to boost intra-EAC trade and investments to the Summit of the EAC Heads of State.

Given the intrinsic nature and level of integration of the EAC, noted Dr Mathuki, the impact of Covid-19 poses high risks at the regional level regarding the recovery of tourism, SMEs, and manufacturing business sectors hence there is an urgent need for a common approach on the preparedness, response measures and recovery strategy for the EAC region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A common approach will safeguard current and future jobs, exports, businesses and offer quick economic recovery for the EAC bloc.

Noting the importance of the growth and resilience of the EAC economies in light of the pandemic, the following recommendations are proposed to overcome this pandemic and support the economic recovery and prosperity in the EAC region," said the CEO.

The EABC has thus appealed to the Summit of the EAC Heads of State to hold online meetings and adopt a common approach to the preparedness, response measures and recovery strategy towards curbing Covid-19 outbreak in the EAC.

"We appeal to the EAC Heads of State to come up with a common Post Covid-19 recovery/rebound strategy for the region with a focus on intra-EAC trade and investments.

The EAC region should ensure the borders remain fully operational and facilitate the free movement of goods and services across the EAC Partner States.

"The EAC partner states should collaborate closely for increased production and ensure that resources (raw materials) and intermediate goods needed by industries flow across the EAC Partner States," he appealed.

The Council has asked the states to allow free movement of essential items and most traded goods in the EAC, services and service suppliers such as food, medical products, doctors, nurses, scientists, researchers, truck drivers from the EAC region.