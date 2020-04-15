Sudan: Arrangements for Lockdown Discussed

14 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies chaired by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer held a meeting, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, and heard to a briefing by the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom who stated that three more Coronavirus case were recorded including one fatality bringing the total number of the infections to 32 including 5 deaths, three recovered and 24 cases remain in the isolation centers including three foreigners.

Prof. Tawer told reporters following the meeting that the committee reviewed the decision of the total lock down of Khartoum State and the detailed arrangements for the proposed lockdown plan prior to submitting it to the Defense and Security Council.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.