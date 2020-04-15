Sudan: Arrangements for Lockdown Discussed

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies chaired by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer held a meeting, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, and heard to a briefing by the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom who stated that three more Coronavirus case were recorded including one fatality bringing the total number of the infections to 32 including 5 deaths, three recovered and 24 cases remain in the isolation centers including three foreigners.

Prof. Tawer told reporters following the meeting that the committee reviewed the decision of the total lock down of Khartoum State and the detailed arrangements for the proposed lockdown plan prior to submitting it to the Defense and Security Council.