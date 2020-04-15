Sudan: Government Affirms Readiness to Deliver Assistances to the Needy to Confront Pandemic

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies, Prof..Siddig Tawer, on Tuesday, affirmed the government readiness to deliver the humanitarian assistance to the needy in Sudan, in accordance with the precautionary measures designed to confront the spread of the Coronavirus.

Tawer outlined in press statements following the committee meeting to follow the situations concerning the pandemic that salaries will be paid during the coming three days and the banks will work additional hours to facilitate the payment.