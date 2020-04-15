Sudan: European Union Provides 80 Million Euros to Help Sudan Combat Coronavirus

Khartoum — The European Union's Commissioner for International Cooperation, Jutta Urpilainen, has announced the European Union's support to Sudan with 80 million euros to combat coronavirus.

She made the announcement in a phone call with the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Tuesday.

She also urged the international institutions to include Sudan among the countries benefiting from the support.

The European Union official called on the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to place Sudan among the countries that benefit from the support of the two international institutions to African countries to confront the threat of corona.