Sudan: Siddig Yousef Commends Empowerment Eradication Committee Decision

Khartoum — The prominent figure of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and Member of the Central Committee of Sudan Communist Party (SCP), Siddig Yousef has outlined that the recent decision taken by the Committee for Dismantling Empowerment on the dissolution Islamic Da'awa Organization came in accordance with the Constitutional Document which stipulates the dismantling of the Salvation regime and eradication of corruption.

Yousef told SUNA on Tuesday that the decision was based on documents obtained by the committee concerning the organization's violation to its stipulated tasks.

The SCP Member commended the decision taken by the Higher Committee for Combating Coronavirus concerning the imposition of the total lockdown in the country, calling for flexibility in its implementation.