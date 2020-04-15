Sudan: Bank of Sudan Amends Working Hours of Banking System

Khartoum — The Bank of Sudan, on Tuesday, amended the work hours of the banking system during the up-coming three days in accordance with the implementation and the state's directives to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The amendment includes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (April 15, 16 and 17).

The bank decided to amend the working hours for workers in the banking system for banks and their branches operating in the state of Khartoum to start daily working hours at seven am and end at 4:00, asserting that dealing with the public begins at 7:30 and ends at 3:00 pm.