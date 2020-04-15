Sudan: Three New Cases of Coronavirus Recorded

14 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and deputy chairman of the higher health emergency committee, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, has announced registration of new three cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including one death, bringing the total number of infections to 32, the number of deaths five, and the recovery of three cases, while the number of cases in quarantine so far remains at 24 cases.

This was announced by Prof. Tawer after a meeting of the higher health emergency committee at the Republican Palace on Tuesday.

