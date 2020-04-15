Sudan: Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary and China Ambassador Discuss Cooperation to Combat Coronavirus

14 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Al-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, Tuesday received the Ambassador of China to Khartoum, Ma Xinmin, and discussed a number of issues on the cooperation at the bilateral, regional and international levels as well as the cooperation between the two countries in the combating of coronavirus pandemic.

The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry has called on China to provide Sudan with medicines and medical equipment to combat coronavirus.

The Ambassador of China has expressed his understanding of the health situation in Sudan and pledged to provide assistance to the country as soon as possible.

He said that China is keen to present medical assistance to Sudan for combating the serious disease.

