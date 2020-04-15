Zimbabwe: Green Fuel Donates 18 000l of Sanitisers

Green Fuel Private Limited has donated over 18 000 litres of hand sanitisers to 80 hospitals and clinics in Harare, Masvingo and other provinces to help fight Covid-19.

The company, which is Zimbabwe's biggest ethanol producer, started producing hand sanitisers recently.

Donations were made to the Health and Child Care Ministry and Harare City Council for onward distribution to clinics and hospitals.

The sanitisers were made to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards and are composed of 80 percent ethanol; 1,45 percent glycerol; 0,125 percent hydrogen peroxide and 18,425 percent de-mineralised water.

In a statement on Monday, Green Fuel's corporate social responsibility manager Mrs Nicole Rautenbach said they would continue manufacturing and distributing sanitisers until the situation was brought under control countrywide.

Mrs Rautenbach said the company had the capacity to supply the African continent with sanitisers.

"Green Fuel is dedicated to helping Zimbabwe get through this pandemic, especially our doctors and nurses working in the clinics and hospitals in and around Zimbabwe," she said.

"We have already donated over 18 000 litres of hand sanitiser, the majority of which has been donated to over 80 hospitals and clinics starting in Harare and stretching as far as Masvingo. We can assure those that have not yet received sanitisers that we will be continuing donations this week."

Green Fuel planned to donate to hospitals, clinics and organisations in Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces.

Recently, the company announced that it had taken a decision to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitisers following the recent declaration of a national disaster over the coronavirus and the serious shortage of hand sanitisers on both the local and international markets.

Parirenyatwa Hospital, Wilkins Hospital, Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital, Avenues Clinic, Miracle Missions, Bindura Hospital, Concession Hospital, Dema District Hospital, Makumbe Mission Hospital, Chimhanda Hospital, Rusape General Hospital, Marondera Hospital and Chivhu General Hospital, have received donations.

Other donations were made in Murewa, Kadoma, Norton, Chinhoyi, Banket, Chegutu, Birchenough Bridge, Wedza, St Mary's, Kotwa, Mudzi, Chivi, Neshuro, Mwenezi, Gutu, Chiredzi, Chikombedzi, Ngomahuru and Gokwe South.

State institutions such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and Government ministries and parastatals, also got donations.